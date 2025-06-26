Chairman of Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust meets Forest Dept Head Samir Sinha

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Jun: The Chairman of Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, Narinder Singh Bindra met with Samir Sinha, the newly appointed Head of Forest Force (HOFF), Uttarakhand, and extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on his appointment to this prestigious post. The meeting focused on critical issues related to the management and conservation of the world-renowned Valley of Flowers and the sacred Sikh pilgrimage site, Shri Hemkunt Sahib.

The Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is celebrated for its unique biodiversity and rare Himalayan flora. Located in Chamoli district, it attracts thousands of tourists and nature enthusiasts annually. Shri Hemkunt Sahib, situated at an altitude of approximately 4,632 metres above sea level, is a prominent Sikh pilgrimage site where Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have meditated. This site is revered globally for its spiritual significance and breathtaking natural beauty.

Samir Sinha has made significant contributions to improving the pilgrimage and tourism experience in this region while serving in various capacities. Notably, his role in establishing the Eco-Development Committee (EDC) in Bhyundar Valley empowered local communities and promoted environmental conservation. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in making the pilgrimage and tourism activities more organised and sustainable.

During the meeting, the Trust Chairman and Sinha held detailed discussions on managing the increasing influx of tourists and minimising its environmental impact. They explored subjects such as alternative routes, enhanced infrastructure, and the adoption of eco-friendly practices to preserve the natural and spiritual heritage of the Valley of Flowers and Hemkunt Sahib. The objective of this meeting was to strengthen collaboration between the two parties to make tourism and pilgrimage more seamless and sustainable.

The Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust remains committed to working closely with the Uttarakhand Forest Department to preserve the sanctity and natural splendour of this region.