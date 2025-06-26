35 kg Bone Tumour successfully removed through complex surgery at AIIMS Rishikesh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 24 Jun: AIIMS Rishikesh has achieved a historic milestone in the management of complex diseases. In a remarkable feat, the hospital’s team of doctors successfully removed a massive approximate 35 kg bone tumour from the leg of a 27-year-old male patient. This achievement stands as a testament to the institution’s advanced surgical expertise, exceptional teamwork for complex surgery with the unyielding spirit of the patient as this is a rare and very challenging case.

The patient, Salman from Sambhal district, UP, had been battling this slow growing bone tumour for six years. Initially, he noticed a small lump near his thigh. It gradually grew to an alarming size due to life-threatening, cancerous change in the last six months, making it difficult for him to sit, stand, or even perform daily activities. After seeking opinion and treatment at multiple hospitals in Moradabad and Delhi without success, he came to AIIMS Rishikesh as a last hope.

The tumour, which had reached the unusual size of a large pumpkin, severely impacted his quality of life, confining him to bed. The orthopaedic team at AIIMS Rishikesh, after thorough investigations, decided to perform a high-risk, complex surgery to remove the tumour. The procedure, conducted on 9 June, required meticulous planning and involvement from multiple specialties, including orthopaedics, cardio-vascular surgery, and plastic surgery, due to the tumour’s size and its abnormal blood vessels and pathological circulation.

The successful surgery was led by Orthopedician Dr Mohit Dhingra, with key contributions from Dr Anshuman Darbari and Dr Madhubari Vathulya. Other experts were Dr Praveen Talwar (Anaesthesia), Dr Udit Chauhan, Dr Avinash Prakash, Dr Vishal Reddy, Dr Rahul, Dr Dhaval, and Dr Prashant (Radiology and team members). Their combined expertise ensured the safe and effective removal of this giant tumour and successful surgery.

According to Dr. Mohit Dhingra, orthopaedic surgeon at AIIMS Rishikesh, the surgery was highly challenging due to the tumour’s unprecedented size and weight, which was later confirmed to be 34.7 kg (measuring 53×24×19 inches) after removal. The sheer size of the tumour also made MRI imaging difficult before the operation, hence, angiography was done prior to surgery for abnormal vascularisation and vessels.

Post-surgery, Salman is recovering well in the ward and is expected to be discharged soon. He expressed immense gratitude to the doctors for giving him a new lease of life and relief from the excruciating pain caused by the tumour.

The achievement was lauded by the hospital’s Executive Director, Prof Meenu Singh, and Medical Superintendent, Prof B Satya Shri, who congratulated the surgical team for their dedication and skill. Prof Meenu Singh emphasised that such accomplishments highlight AIIMS Rishikesh’s capability to treat even the most challenging and rare diseases.