Writing History

How can the people of a nation arrive at an accurate version of their history? Events and dates are straightforward facts, but beyond that there are often multiple versions of what happened. Take the Emergency declared in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for instance. From the point of view of democracy, it was certainly a dark chapter in the nation’s history. She ruled with an iron hand and many atrocities were committed, not just against political opponents, but also the common people. Those who lived through it, even today attest to what they had to go through. And yet, there are those in the present that seek to justify its imposition with cooked up reasons, such as the claim by present day Congress leader Udit Raj that members of the SC and ST communities benefited.

As such, much thought and research need to go into preparing the text being introduced on the subject for school curricula. It is easy to mention the date emergency was imposed, when it was lifted, who signed the order in the middle of the night, how the checks and balances were circumvented. The reasons and the political background can be mentioned, as also the leaders of the opposition who were incarcerated and ill-treated. It is important for young people today to know how power was exercised by Indira Gandhi and her then designated political heir, Sanjay Gandhi. The forced vasectomies, the demolitions, and other ways people’s freedom was limited, such as extension of the Lok Sabha’s term.

At the same time, however, it must be noted that despite this unbridled exercise of power, the people did not just remain courageous in their demand for restoration of democracy but also had the good fortune of having leaders that adopted the right forms of protest. Also, when Indira Gandhi relented and declared elections, a politically diverse opposition was elected to office.

It should also not be forgotten that, soon after, Indira Gandhi was voted back to power, not as a validation of her emergency, but because those in power could not remain united once the larger cause no longer existed. There were many lessons to be learned during this process and the troubled years that followed. It is important for people today to be also reminded of how Indian democracy evolved during this process and the ways it has been strengthened through legislation, court rulings, and increased voter sophistication. However, the dangers remain, as do the flaws in the political culture. A proper telling of the tale will build a bulwark against a repeat of this major failure of the past.