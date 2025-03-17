Champawat tipped as spiritual tourist destination

CM inaugurates Purnagiri Fair

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

CHAMPAWAT, 15 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the renowned Purnagiri Fair 2025 at Thuligad, Tanakpur, here on Saturday. At the abode of the mother goddess Purnagiri, he prayed for prosperity, progress, and peace in the state.

Later speaking on the occasion, the CM emphasised the need for a smart control room and CCTV surveillance for crowd and disaster management in the fair area. He also announced the construction of a multi-purpose administrative building in Selagarh and the implementation of the Purnagiri Pumping Drinking Water Scheme in Ladigad, along with the Thuligad-Babligad Pumping Project. These initiatives aim to enhance development in the region.

Dhami stressed on Uttarakhand’s spiritual significance, calling it the land of gods and goddesses. He reiterated the government’s commitment to conducting the fair year-round by developing permanent infrastructure at Maa Purnagiri Dham. He added that the plans include ropeway construction, multi-level parking expansion, and improved road connectivity under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission.

A special tourism circuit is being developed, connecting major religious and tourist sites around Purnagiri Dham. This initiative aims to attract devotees and tourists throughout the year, boosting tourism and employment in Champawat.

Dhami also announced several projects, including a science centre worth Rs 55 crore, a Women’s Sports College, and a new Polytechnic College building. A 50-bed critical care block and a 50-bed Ayush Hospital are under construction, along with an Integrated Nursing Institute. He also highlighted the Rs 200 crore ISBT project in Tanakpur and the Rs 5 crore development of Shyamlatal Lake, which is being promoted as a wedding destination. Efforts are underway to renovate schools and colleges and strengthen connectivity in the district.

Dhami expressed confidence that Champawat would become a leading district in tourism and education. He assured the fair committee of the government’s commitment to providing excellent facilities and a clean environment for devotees. He also emphasized the importance of preparing infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of visitors in the coming decades.

The event was attended by BJP district president Govind Samant, Municipal Council president Vipin Kumar, MLA representative Deepak Rajwar, Purnagiri Temple Committee president Kishan Tiwari, and other dignitaries.