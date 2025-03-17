DM Bansal plans talks on Hanol temple master plan with locals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Mar: District Magistrate Savin Bansal is scheduled for an overnight stay at Hanol in Chakrata Block on March 19. During his visit, he will engage in discussions with locals and priests at the Hanol temple premises regarding the temple’s master plan, local interests, and suggestions for its expansion. A comprehensive tourist destination plan is being developed by INI Design Company to ensure the planned development of Mahasu Devta Dham in Hanol, located in the Jaunsar Bawar area. This is being done in persuasion of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s initiative and announcement.

The DM has instructed INI Design Consultant and relevant departmental officers to create a detailed tourist destination plan aligned with the Chief Minister’s directives. The plan aims to address the increasing influx of devotees and tourists in the Hanol area while considering future needs. The goal is to provide better facilities for visitors and generate employment opportunities for the local population.

The DM also emphasised on incorporating sewerage and water supply systems into the proposed plan. After conducting a thorough survey of the floating population, INI Design consultant has been tasked with submitting an updated tourist destination plan for Hanol’s planned development. The expansion and widening of all access roads leading to Hanol, along with an approach road extending to the ghat on the banks of the Tons river, are also integral parts of the plan.

Additionally, the District Magistrate announced that 50 percent of the shops to be constructed at Mahasu Devta Dham will be allotted to self-help groups for selling local products.