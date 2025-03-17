Dhami celebrates Holi in hometown

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

KHATIMA, 15 Mar: Holi was celebrated across most parts of Uttarakhand, particularly in Garhwal region on Frirday while the Kumaon division marked the festival on Saturday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached his hometown, Khatima, on Friday evening to join in the celebrations. Upon arrival, he also sought his mother’s blessings before celebrating Holi.

On his way to his ancestral residence, Nagara Tarai, the Chief Minister stopped his car to greet and meet people along the route including in Banbasa. He extended Holi greetings to them and later shared his emotions through a post on his social media account, X, where he wrote that whenever he gets an opportunity to meet old acquaintances amidst a busy schedule, he feels deeply emotional.

At his residence, he celebrated Holi with a gathering of Holiyaars and family members. Traditional dances were performed, and he extended his wishes for joy and harmony on the festival of colours. Kumaon region celebrated Holi on Saturday.