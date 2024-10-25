Chief Minister Dhami’s ‘gift’ to slum dwellers on Diwali – Cabinet Minister Joshi expresses gratitude

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Oct: Residents of various slums in the Mussoorie assembly constituency visited Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi’s residence on Thursday to express their gratitude for the extension of the ordinance regulating slum settlements for an additional three years. They presented flower garlands and sweets, particularly for Chief Minister Dhami.

Minister Joshi addressed the attendees, stating that Chief Minister Dhami has provided this invaluable gift as a Diwali offering. He thanked the Chief Minister and congratulated all slum dwellers, highlighting that the BJP government has repeatedly brought forth ordinances to protect these communities.

Emphasising the struggles of the poor, Minister Joshi expressed empathy for how they build their homes and sustain their lives. In discussions with the media, he termed the ordinance’s extension a historic decision and a gift from the Dhami government to slum residents.

Joshi noted that there are over 543 slums across the state, including 129 in Dehradun, all of which will benefit from this decision. He asserted that the truth about Congress is now evident, as the BJP has taken decisive action to regularise slum settlements for the third time.

He further remarked that the Chief Minister’s decision is a slap in the face of the Congress, which has long politicised slum issues. Minister Joshi reiterated that the trust of slum dwellers lies with the BJP, which will always stand by them. He expressed gratitude not only to Chief Minister Dhami but also to the entire cabinet.

Present at the event were BJP Metropolitan General Secretary Surendra Rana, Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, Metropolitan Vice President Dr Babita Sahotra, State Executive Member Nirmala Thapa, Councillor Sanjay Nautiyal, and hundreds of slum residents.