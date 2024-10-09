Child Rights’ Protection Commission holds meeting with school representatives

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 8 Oct: A meeting was held, today, with the Principals and Administrative Officers of the High Schools of Mussoorie at the Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission.

Last month, most of the schools had participated in the implementation of the Right to Education in Mussoorie, but the attendance of some schools was not registered. Taking cognizance of this, the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr Geeta Khanna, passed an order to the Mussoorie Block Education Officer in the above order and directed him to appear before the Commission.

The Commission is discussing and analysing the organisation of these workshops so that all the schools can improve their functioning, and the rules are not disregarded, but a lax attitude and avoidance strategy is being adopted in the redressal of the code and complaints. Child helpline number, mail ID of the Child Commission, details of Parents’ Teacher Association, etc., are also generally not found at the main gate of all the schools. The burden of books, the criteria related to special educators and counsellors in the schools are also not satisfactory.

Present from the schools was Shubhanker Roy from Woodstock, Rekha Singh and Rajesh from Kendriya Vidyalaya LBSNAA, Mussoorie, Maya Shod from Government Higher Primary Centre, Rosili from Hampton Court, St Clare’s Convent School, Naresh from Oak Grove, etc.