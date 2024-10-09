Event held on “Lekhak Gaon” at UCOST

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Oct: A workshop on the theme, “Lekhak Gaon- Inspiration for the World through Literature Creation, Art, Culture, and Science”, was organised at the Regional Science Centre, UCOST.

The Chief Guest at the event was Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, former Union Education Minister and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. During the event, a statue of Goddess Saraswati was unveiled in the UCOST premises, followed by a tree plantation drive, under the theme “One Tree in the Name of the Mother”.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, welcomed all the attendees and introduced the key features of the New Education Policy. He emphasised that science, education, and literature complement each other and remarked that the concept of an ‘Author Village’ is a significant achievement in the field of literature.

Dr Savita Mohan, former Director, Higher Education, and litterateur, stated that students must be made aware of various dimensions of learning, and the hymns from the ancient texts and Vedas should be taught in schools and colleges. She explained that the ‘Author Village’ would provide a platform for those interested in literature and would connect various literary works with their readers.

Kamla Pant, educationist, highlighted that the dream of establishing an Author Village is unique and essential. Dr Sudha Rani Pandey, VC, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, noted that creativity stems from the originality of literature, which brings about positive change in society. On this occasion, a short video message related to the Himalayan region and literature was also presented.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank emphasised that India has always been a “Vishwaguru” and that universities like Nalanda, Takshashila, and Vikramshila have existed in India since ancient times. He stated that the practical application of knowledge is science, and he introduced everyone to India’s ancient systems of knowledge and science. He elaborated on how India has always been a leader in various fields like science, Ayurveda, economics, agriculture, and astronomy. He added that the Author Village will provide a platform for literature enthusiasts around the world, and literary works will be published, making the village a global hub. It will play a significant role in the evolution of human consciousness, becoming a centre of words, power, and practice. The village will also host various workshops and programmes related to literature and science, making it a historic and factual hub for preserving various literary works and books.

The programme was hosted by Amit Pokhriyal, Manager, PR, UCOST. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST.

The event was attended by teachers and students from institutions like Graphic Era, Tula’s Institute, Sunrise Academy, and officials and staff of UCOST and the Regional Science Centre.