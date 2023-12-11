“Children of the Hidden Land” is Winner of VOW Young Adult Award

By Pooja Marwah

As the jury for the young adult books at the esteemed Valley of Words|Shabdavali Literature Festival, the responsibility of selecting a winner among the exceptional entries was, both, an exhilarating and challenging task. My sincere gratitude and appreciation to Festival Director Dr Sanjeev Chopra for entrusting me with this difficult task. I must admit that it took me back and forth between fiction, non-fiction, prose and pictures over a few months before I could give in my verdict!

It was a really tough choice to make and every one of them deserves to win for they are beautifully written stories. The Vishwas Story – Viswas KS, VR Feroze, Sriram Jagannathan came a close second, with – My name is Cinnamon – Vikas Prakash Joshi in third place.

After careful consideration and thoughtful deliberation, “Children of the Hidden Land”, is the Winner for this year’s Young Adult Award.

This story captivated me from the very beginning with its essence of a gripping narrative that seamlessly blends social commentary, suspenseful investigation, and the enduring spirit of youth. The novel skilfully weaves a storyline of adventure, friendship, and self-discovery, making it a standout choice among the shortlisted entries.

April, the fifteen-year-old protagonist living in Imphal Valley, introduces readers to a world where tear-gas shells and stories of vanished children are everyday realities. When her best friend Henthoiba disappears, April’s determination to find him sets the stage for an extraordinary adventure. The narrative takes a compelling turn as April joins forces with Shalini Gupta, a new schoolmate and the daughter of an army man stationed in Imphal. Together, armed with only a bag of Henthoiba’s belongings and their sharp deduction and combat skills, the two embark on a quest that unravels a perilous, unknown world.

What sets “Children of the Hidden Land” apart is its unflinching portrayal of a complex, dangerous reality. Mandira Shah weaves a narrative that skilfully combines tender moments, high-stakes action, and a social consciousness that challenges readers to reflect on profound issues. The story explores the deep bond of friendship between April and Shalini, transcending prejudices and reshaping their understanding of the world.

As a juror, my choice to crown “Children of the Hidden Land” as the winner stems from its outstanding ability to meld together suspense, social commentary, and the resilience of its characters. Shah’s storytelling prowess takes readers on an immersive journey, tackling themes of courage and hope against the backdrop of a world plagued by darkness.

In conclusion, “Children of the Hidden Land” stands as a testament to the power of literature to shed light on the complexities of our society and the indomitable spirit of youth. Mandira Shah’s masterful narrative, rich character development, and thought-provoking exploration of societal issues make it a worthy winner of the young adult books category at the Valley of Words Literature Festival. This literary triumph is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers, inspiring them to confront their own prejudices and fostering a sense of hope in the face of adversity.

Author Mandira Shah will be in conversation with The TonsBridge School and Pooja Marwah at the Festival this weekend i.e. 16th-17th of December. Have you registered yet?

(Pooja Marwah is Jury, Young Adult, Valley of Words Literature Festival)