CII delegation calls on Minister BS Chaudhary, discusses industrial reforms

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Mar: A CII delegation led by Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council 2026-27, called on Bharat Singh Chaudhary, the newly inducted State Minister for MSME. The delegation congratulated the Minister on taking charge of the portfolio.

CII Uttarakhand State Council is the apex decision making body of CII in Uttarakhand which primarily drives the agenda of CII on behalf of its membership in the State. It is represented by senior industry leaders from across geographies and sectors in the state.

Sanjay Agarwal shared that CII has been in Uttarakhand since the State’s inception and has had the privilege of working very closely with the State Government. When the State was formed, CII worked very closely with the State Government through the CII – Government of Uttarakhand Joint Task Force in the areas of policy making and attracting investments and was an active proponent of the planned industrial development approach that the State Government took leading to creation of world class integrated industrial estates in the State.

Some key points discussed were: upgradation of MSME Clusters in Pantnagar, Haridwar & Sitarganj through the creation of shared industrial infrastructure and establishing a Unified Industrial Single Window System integrating all relevant departmental approvals from State Industrial Development Authority of Uttarakhand (SIDA) and Common Application Form (CAF), under a single digital interface reducing approval timelines, enhancing procedural transparency, minimising compliance burden, and improving investor confidence and thereby strengthening the State’s ease of doing business framework.

The Minister expressed strong appreciation for the recommendations submitted by CII. He also assured that CII would be invited to participate in future departmental consultative meetings, particularly those concerning policy formulation and industrial development.

Gaurav Lamba, Director & Head, CII Uttarakhand, was also present at the meeting.