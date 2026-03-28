Harish Rawat observes fast against rising power and water tariffs

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat observed a symbolic fast at his residence in Defence Colony, Dehradun, today, in protest against the ‘steadily increasing electricity and water tariffs’. He announced that for the next fifteen days he would distance himself from political programmes and also media interactions. Rawat stated that his symbolic vow of silence during the sacred occasion of Ram Navami is dedicated to the millions of people suffering under the burden of rising utility costs.

He remarked that although tariffs have not yet been raised this season, consumers are already reeling under the pressure of previous hikes. He emphasised that every household is struggling in the grip of inflation and prayed to Goddess Jagdamba for a way to ease the burden on the common people. Rawat clarified that his decision to refrain from political engagements for fifteen days, including press conferences, was coincidental. He explained that he wished to reflect on the past and develop his vision for the future.

In Uttarakhand, electricity and water bills are expected to rise from 1 April, compelling consumers to spend more. The increase in water tariffs, in particular, will come as a shock to domestic users and will also affect shops and offices.

It may be recalled that Rawat has previously staged similar symbolic protests on a number of occasions. Last month, he observed a one-hour silent fast before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding revenue village status for Bindukhata, Bapugram, Puchhdi, Bagjala, Gularani Tongia, Indira Grams, Gandhi Grams and Hari Grams. He has also raised the issue of rights for landless people and disaster victims. Leaders of the INDIA alliance joined the protest at Gandhi Park in Dehradun to support these demands.