Protecting the Himalayas is securing the future: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun / New Delhi, 27 Mar: MP from Haridwar and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat raised a matter of serious concern in the Zero Hour of the Lok Sabha regarding the rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers, drawing the attention of the Central Government to the issue.

He stated that the Himalaya, often referred to as the “water source of Asia”, is currently facing an unprecedented crisis due to climate change. Citing various scientific studies, he pointed out that over the past few decades, the total area of Himalayan glaciers has reduced by approximately 15–20%, with many smaller glaciers nearing extinction. He described the situation in Uttarakhand as particularly alarming.

He urged the government to strengthen real-time satellite and ground-based monitoring of glacial lakes and to prioritise the implementation of early warning systems for high-risk lakes. He also called for promoting long-term scientific research on glacier retreat and enhancing systems for data collection and analysis to better manage potential future disasters.

Rawat further emphasised the need for a comprehensive climate adaptation and disaster management policy specifically for Himalayan states. He stressed that active participation of local communities must be ensured to make disaster risk reduction effective at the grassroots level.

He expressed confidence that the Central Government will take prompt and concrete steps on this highly sensitive issue and will remain committed to protecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.