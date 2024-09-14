‘Citizens For Peace’ expresses concern at ‘Uttarakhand Situation’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Members of the ‘Citizens For Peace’ organisation have stated that they are deeply disturbed and troubled by the manner in which social and economic life in Uttarakhand is continually being disrupted by sectarian elements apparently with known political support. According to them, “This situation has been aggravated in the last few months and weeks due to the administration’s inaction in upholding the Rule of Law.

“The recent events directed essentially against minorities at Paltan Bazaar (Dehradun), at Chauras (Kirtinagar Block, Tehri), in Ghat block (Chamoli district), at Jhulaghat (Pithoragarh district), and in Uttarkashi have pained us deeply. We are particularly distressed to find that in many cases families which have lived in the state for more than a quarter century and in some cases even around half a century are reportedly being humiliated, uprooted and displaced. In some cases, the targets have included young children. There have reportedly been attempts to have their names struck off from school registers. A specific case in Chauras where a child’s name has been struck off due to pressure, has in fact come to our notice.

“Signboards have come up in Rudraprayag and Chamoli directed against “outsiders”. These have necessarily to be read in the context of the campaign seeking to delegitimise the presence of certain minority communities even when they are as much Indian citizens as are members of the majority community. The Constitution of India bestows on all Indian citizens the right to live and practice their livelihood anywhere in the country. Uttarakhand has long been the home of plural communities. In the atmosphere now prevailing there have been assaults and even cases of violence. Apart from Muslims, Christians have also been targeted, as happened recently in the heart of Dehradun.

“It is imperative that the Rule of Law be upheld immediately, that targeting of minorities cease and that all administrative action be fair and just. If not curbed, the unchecked activities of mobs which appear to act almost like private armies not bound by any law have serious implications. Not only are they damaging the social fabric of the state and the country, but they also affect the future progress of Uttarakhand state. An atmosphere of fear has been created which is also responsible for the apparent public apathy.

“We do welcome and appreciate the conduct of those officials who did not succumb to mob pressure and who stood by the Constitution of India. It is to be expected that the administration at large too would demonstrate a greater resolve to ensure normalcy, so that all sections of the people are able to pursue the ordinary course of their lives with a sense of security. It is also expected that, if the administration fails to show adequate sensitivity or consciousness of its responsibility, the Judiciary should take suo motu notice of the grave situation in the state and direct effective remedial action.

“In the last resort, if institutions fail in their duty or become ineffective, citizens must shake off their apathy and ensure that peace and the Rule of Law are preserved. Towards this end we believe that it is vitally necessary that All Party Committees for Peace are also set up at the State, district and block levels. We hope that such committees will be speedily established. Political parties are expected to play a leadership role in upholding the Constitution. We are constrained to observe a growing gap between their words and action on the ground.”

Those who have signed the statement are Ravi Chopra, SK Das, Vijay Dougall, Sumita Hazarika, Nicholas Hoffland, Syed Kazmi, Anil Nauriya and Biju Negi.