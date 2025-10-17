Closing Ceremony of ‘Tarang Inter-School Competition’ held at Mount Litera Zee School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Oct: The three-day Tarang Inter-School Competition concluded today at Mount Litera Zee School, Mehuwala. The ceremony began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chief Guest Amit Sinha, Special Guest Shooting World Champion Arun Singh, School Director Sagar Basoya, and Principal Saurabh Kaul.

In the competitions: Table Tennis Girls’ Category: Mount Litera Zee School clinched the trophy. Boys’ Category: The Tons Bridge School emerged victorious. Basketball: Boys’ Category: APS Clement Town secured the title. Girls’ Category: Doon International City Campus claimed the trophy.

Volleyball: Girls’ Category: DAV Public School won the finals. Boys’ Category: The Cambridge School lifted the trophy.

In cultural events: Mime Competition: Mount Litera Zee School students secured the first position. Swaranjali Group Song Competition: The Tons Bridge School stood first. Western Band Competition: DPSG School claimed the top spot.

Chief Guest Amit Sinha encouraged students to actively participate in sports and maintain a spirit of discipline and teamwork. All winners were felicitated with trophies.

Also present on the occasion were Shipra Behl, Simmi Oberoi, Gajendra Chauhan, Aman Raturi, Swadesh Bhatt, Jitendra Lingwal, Amit Guleria, and others.