Old vehicles will no longer be parked outside MPG College campus

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 15 Oct: Old and unauthorised vehicles parked outside the MPG College campus here have finally been removed. Following the initiative of College Student Union President Pravesh Rana, Mussoorie Police took action on Wednesday to remove the junked and abandoned vehicles. This has cleared the road outside the college and brought relief to students and teachers.

The Student Union President explained that many old and dilapidated vehicles had been parked near the college’s main gate for years, preventing students and schoolchildren from finding parking space. This also had a negative impact on parents and visitors. Pravesh Rana explained that these vehicles were also affecting the college’s image. Outsiders began to perceive the college campus as unsafe. Even female students had often expressed concerns about safety. He took the issue seriously and demanded immediate action from the Mussoorie Police. The police administration also cooperated and removed all unauthorised and abandoned vehicles without delay.

Pravesh Rana stated that a signboard will now be installed near the college gate, stating that only vehicles belonging to faculty, students, and staff associated with the college can be parked. Parking by outsiders will be prohibited. Pravesh Rana stated that he is continuously working not only on parking but also on the overall development of the college. He also expressed his expectation of special support for the college from the Chairperson of the College Management Committee and Municipal Council President Meera Saklani. He stated that the arrival and departure times of teachers should be fixed and parents and students should be made aware of this to increase enrolment. He also stated that student organizations should work together for the college’s betterment. He also stated that the number of enrolments at the college has decreased this year compared to previous years, which is a matter of concern. He plans to launch an awareness campaign to address this issue. College student leader Nitin Bhandari was also present on the occasion.