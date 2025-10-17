3rd day of State-Level Primary Education Sports Competition inaugurated by Ravindra Jugran

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Oct: The third day of the State-Level Sports Competition 2025 for Primary Education was inaugurated by Ravindra Jugran, BJP leader and senior activist of the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

In his address, he said that such events provide an excellent platform for students to showcase and refine their hidden talents. Sports not only build physical strength but also instil mental discipline and focus among students.

Primary Teachers’ Association District President Dharmendra Singh Rawat congratulated the children for their outstanding performances in various competitions and conveyed his best wishes for their bright future.

