Mussoorie International School celebrates 42nd Annual Sports Day 2025

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 15 Oct: Mussoorie International School celebrated its Annual Sports Day today with immense zeal and excitement on the school grounds. The event commenced with an impressive PT Drill followed by captivating Yoga, Zumba, and Ball Display performances that showcased the students’ discipline, coordination, and fitness. The event was declared open by the Chief Guest, DG Abhinav Kumar, along with the Head of School, Shalu Babbar.

The primary section added charm to the day with fun races like Lemon and Spoon, Sack Race, and Hoop Race. Senior students displayed remarkable sportsmanship in the Relay and High Jump events.

The March Past trophy was bagged by Lakshmi House, while Santoshi House won the PT Drill trophy. The Overall Sports Trophy was jointly shared by Lakshmi and Santoshi Houses.

The highlight of the day was the thrilling Tug of War between Parents and Teachers, which filled the atmosphere with cheer and laughter.

The Chief Guest, Abhinav Kumar, Director General (Prisons), Uttarakhand, appreciated the students’ sporting spirit and emphasised the importance of physical fitness and teamwork. The event concluded with the national anthem and a sense of pride and joy among all.