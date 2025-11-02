CM celebrates Igas with disaster victims in Rudraprayag

Garhwal Post Bureau

RUDRAPRAYAG , 1 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami observed the Igas folk festival in Bhaunr village, in Vasukedar area of Rudraprayag district on Saturday with the disaster -affected families , where he personally reviewed the ongoing relief and reconstruction work. On this occasion, he expressed a deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in the recent disaster and reiterated the government’s full commitment to providing rehabilitation and timely assistance to all affected families.

He handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of forest worker Kuldeep Singh Negi and Sate Singh, who lost their lives in the calamity. Dhami assured the villagers that no affected family would be left to struggle alone, promising all possible help from the government. He met the victims in person, listened carefully to their experiences and problems, and directed officials to ensure that relief measures are implemented promptly and transparently. He also directed that reconstruction of damaged houses, roads, electricity, and drinking water lines be completed on a priority basis to restore normal life at the earliest.

During the visit, Dhami also shared mid-day meals with the disaster -affected families, spending time with them and extending emotional and administrative support. Acknowledging that Uttarakhand is a disaster -prone state, he said that the government has adopted a series of concrete steps to strengthen the state’s disaster management system. He instructed officials to maintain transparency, promptness, and sensitivity in all relief operations and ensure that assistance reaches every affected person without delay.

Dhami announced the construction of a permanent helipad in the disaster -affected region to facilitate quick response in emergencies. Responding to the villagers’ requests, he also announced an Aanganwadi Centre for Bhaunr village and sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a motor road up to the village to enable the movement of two-wheelers. He further directed officials to prepare a rehabilitation plan for families who lost their homes in the Chenagad market area and assured compensation for vehicle owners whose property was damaged.

Dhami reiterated that special provisions have been made under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of affected families and appealed to residents to remain patient and cooperate with the administration. The villagers expressed gratitude for his visit and the government’s prompt action.