Film ‘Misty’ charms viewers at Jagran Film Festival

Satish Sharma, Avantika Shetty deliver powerful performance as lead pair

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Nov: Short film Misty , filmed largely in and around Mussoorie, was screened on the opening day of the ongoing Jagran Film Festival at Silver City Cinemas on Friday. Earlier, the film had also been screened at the Graphic Era University Film Festival , where it received warm appreciation from students and film enthusiasts.

Directed by Raja Chatterjee, Misty is a 23-minute cinematic gem that captivates viewers not merely through its breathtaking mountain locales but also with its moving portrayal of human emotions. The film stars noted actor and senior journalist from Dehradun, Satish Sharma, who is also the Editor and Owner of Garhwal Post, in the role of Ziba, alongside Avantika Shetty as Shikha.

The story follows Ziba and Shikha, two persons bound by a deep emotional past but separated by ego, ambition, and time. Their younger selves, played by Nitish Rawat and Radhika Joshi, appear as reminders of lost innocence and unfulfilled connection. As the story unfolds, the mist-covered hills of Mussoorie seem to mirror their inner turmoil and longing.

Misty is a contemplative exploration of memory, love, and regret. Its dialogues and silences flow together to create a reflective mood, allowing the audience to sense the passage of time and the cost of emotional pride. The film ’s narrative is about rediscovering what was lost (inner self, connection with the other) and the cost of life lived ignoring one’s inner voice.

Satish Sharma delivers a compelling performance as Ziba, marked by restraint and quiet intensity, while Avantika Shetty’s Shikha complements him with sensitivity and depth. The younger cast members also impress with their natural portrayals. The cinematography, set against the mist-laden landscapes of Uttarakhand, enhances the film ’s introspective tone.