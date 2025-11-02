Raj Bhavan celebrates States, UTs founding day 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Nov: The Foundation Day of various States and Union Territories was celebrated at Raj Bhavan . On this occasion, residents of these States living in Uttarakhand presented a series of enchanting cultural performances. The States and Union Territories whose Foundation Days were celebrated included Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the event and extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of all the States and Union Territories on their Foundation Day . He said that such initiatives promote social integration and cultural exchange. The Governor remarked that this celebration, inspired by the “Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat” (One India – Great India) vision, enhances the spirit of India’s rich cultural diversity, national unity, mutual understanding, and respect.

The Governor further stated that such programs beautifully portray India’s diversity as a symbol of unity and help strengthen the bond that unites us all as one family.