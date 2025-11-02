CS reviews arrangements for PM Modi’s visit to Doon for Silver Jubilee celebrations

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Nov: Chief Secretary ( CS ) Anand Bardhan conducted a detailed inspection of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus here on Saturday to review the final preparations for the main event of the Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee celebrations , scheduled to be held on November 9. The review was undertaken in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s likely presence at the commemorative function.

During his visit to the site identified for the main Silver Jubilee function, the CS took stock of the arrangements being made by all concerned departments and issued clear directives to ensure that security and logistical preparations are tightened and rendered foolproof. He emphasised that, considering that this will be a PM’s programme, all departments must work in close coordination to deliver a seamless and secure event.

The CS also stressed on the need to manage the anticipated turnout of nearly 60,000 to 70,000 participants at the main function. He instructed officials to make adequate provisions for the smooth entry and exit of the general public, ensuring that crowd movement is regulated without inconvenience. In view of the scale of the event and the PM’s visit, he directed that a comprehensive traffic and parking management plan be prepared to prevent any disruption to city traffic and to facilitate orderly access for those who will participate at the event.

Among those present during the inspection included Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Vinod Kumar Suman, District Magistrate Dehradun Savin Bansal, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, along with other senior officials.