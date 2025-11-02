‘Putul’ leaves viewers moved at Jagran Film Festival

Rajat Kapoor interacts with audience; Satish Sharma praises Doon scene from film

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Nov: Jagran Film Festival ’s 14th edition opened with screening of good short films at Silver City Cinemas at Rajpur Road here on Friday. Among the films shown were, Putul , Laalsa and Misty. Putul and Misty have been filmed in Dehradun and Mussoorie and they were well acclaimed by the audience. Star cast of the films was also present and interacted with the audience on the occasion. Hindi feature film Putul , directed by Radheshyam Pipalwa and produced by Sharad Mittal. The film drew an enthusiastic audience. The film stars acclaimed actor Rajat Kapoor and talented actress Aahana Kumra in lead roles.

The story of Putul revolves around a seven-year-old girl who struggles to cope with the emotional trauma of her parents’ divorce. Confused, angry, and lonely, she seeks solace in unexpected places, eventually compelling her parents to confront their fractured relationship. The film poignantly explores the themes of childhood distress, parental responsibility, and the lasting strength of family bonds. With a runtime of 98 minutes, Putul combines emotional realism with quiet depth, offering a touching portrayal of modern family life. The film also stars two prominent actors and theatre personalities from Dehradun Abhishek Maindola and Sowmya Bali in prominent roles.

During the interactive session following the screening, the audience warmly welcomed the film’s team with applause. Stage artist Anurag Verma moderated the session. Director Radheshyam Pipalwa spoke on the idea behind the film, emphasising that a house is not made by raising tall buildings but by nurturing values and affection within. He added that today’s generation needs to understand that love, communication, and understanding are essential to build a true home.

Actor Rajat Kapoor, in his interaction with viewers, remarked that every action one takes can have a social impact, saying, “Each breath we take changes the world in some way.” He encouraged aspiring artistes to approach their work with sincerity and compassion, noting that creativity flourishes only when one remains rooted in humanity.

Aahana Kumra shared her experience of working with Rajat Kapoor for the second time, recalling her admiration for him since Dil Chahta Hai. She said their on-screen relationship in Putul , between a father-in-law and son-in-law, was handled with sensitivity and emotional nuance.

Actor and senior journalist Satish Sharma lauded the film for its subtle storytelling and praised the sequence shot amidst strawberry fields in Dehradun, calling it visually fresh and symbolically rich. Director Pipalwa, who has earlier worked in multiple Indian languages, said he finds Dehradun and Lucknow alive with authenticity. He adds that art has no boundaries. On this occasion, he also announced that his next film Chidi Balla will soon be released.