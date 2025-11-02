Graphic Era hold moot court, Tanmay Bhatt titled Best Speaker

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Nov: Students at Graphic Era showcased their legal acumen by presenting arguments on various legal issues. Tanmay Bhatt earned the title of Best Speaker .

The fifth Intra-University Moot Court Competition was organized at Graphic Era Hill University. The event provided students with an opportunity to understand the intricacies of judicial procedures and gain practical experience of courtroom proceedings.

The panel of judges included District Court Advocates, Advocate Sumit Dhawan and Advocate Yogesh Sethi, who evaluated participants based on their arguments, presentation, and legal analysis.

In the competition, Shagun Nautiyal and Nidhi Dangwal from BA LLB third semester secured the first position, while Tanmay Bhatt and Divyansh Kumar from BA LLB first semester secured the second position. Tanmay Bhatt was declared Best Speaker , and the Best Memorial award went to Nakul and Sangini.