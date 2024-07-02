CM condoles death of 5 army personnel in Ladakh

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 29 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today expressed shock at the news of martyrdom of Indian Army officials in Ladakh this morning due to sudden rise in water level while T-72 tank was crossing the river. In a tweet posted on X, the CM said that the news has come as a shock to him. He also wished for peace to the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.
The CM asserted that in this hour of grief, the entire country stands with the bereaved families and salutes the martyrdom of the brave soldiers in this unfortunate accident!