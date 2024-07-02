CM condoles death of 5 army personnel in Ladakh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today expressed shock at the news of martyrdom of Indian Army officials in Ladakh this morning due to sudden rise in water level while T-72 tank was crossing the river. In a tweet posted on X, the CM said that the news has come as a shock to him. He also wished for peace to the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.