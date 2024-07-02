Many cars swept away in Haridwar after  heavy rain, life disrupted in Kumaon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 Jun: Monsoon has reached Uttarakhand resulting in mild to heavy rains across the state. Several vehicles were washed away in Haridwar after the first heavy monsoon showers today. In Kumaon, many big trees were also uprooted after heavy rain while landslides on Tanakpur-Jauljibi Highway and several other highways have also been reported.

It had rained lightly in Haridwar yesterday too but today was the first day of Monsoon showers here. The first monsoon rain disrupted life in Haridwar today even as more than half a dozen vehicles were swept away in the Ganga in the city Kotwali area. Vehicles parked near the crematorium were swept away due to the sudden rise in the water level in the Ganga. Vehicles were seen floating in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri for quite some time. According to the eyewitnesses, at least 8 vehicles parked in Sookhi Nadi near Ganga were washed away as the Sookhi Nadi was suddenly flooded due to sudden rise in water level of Ganga which flows besides.

After rains across the state from the mountains to the plains, a drop in temperature has been recorded. In Dehradun too it rained in the afternoon, bringing relief from the sultry weather earlier in the day.

Heavy rains were reported particularly from Kumaon region including Nainital, Haldwani, Ramnagar and its surrounding areas. Due to the rain, life was disrupted at many places. People were also seen troubled by the problem of water logging at many places. Incidents of tree falling have also been recorded at some places. A giant tree fell at Kathgodam Nariman intersection on Haldwani-Nainital road. Due to which the traffic on Nainital road was completely disrupted. On receiving the information, City Magistrate AP Bajpai reached the spot, where the traffic was diverted. Fire brigade and SDRF team were called to remove the giant tree fallen on the road. The road was cleared of the tree after more than an hour of effort by the team.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding rain, bringing the administration and police on a high alert mode. Many rivers and streams are also reported to be overflowing after the rains. Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat said that updates about rain in Kumaon are being received continuously from all the districts. The road was blocked in Champawat, which has now been opened. Regarding the giant trees on the roadside, he said that all DMs have been instructed to mark the giant trees which are vulnerable, so that even if the tree falls on the road, the damage is reduced.

Apart from this, in view of the rain, the district administration has been instructed to mark the places of landslides on the mountains and deploy JCB machines, so that the road can be made smooth immediately by removing the debris during the landslide.

On the other hand, due to the torrential rains in Ramnagar and Kaladhungi since this afternoon, the rivers and streams have overflowed. The rainy drain flowing near the Gular Siddha Mandir Petrol Pump on the Ramnagar-Haldwani road also overflowed.