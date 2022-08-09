CM congratulates shuttler Lakshya Sen on winning Gold medal at CWG

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated Lakshya Sen on winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 badminton competition. The Chief Minister said that Sen has brought laurels not only for the state but also for the country with his gold winning performance at the Common Wealth Games. The Chief Minister wished him a bright future. Dhami also shared his congratulatory message on Twitter today after hearing of the gold winning performance of Lakshya Sen, who hails from Uttarakhand.