CM Dhami invited to attend 8th edition of Valley of Words Lit Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was on Wednesday paid a courtesy call by ‘Valley of Words: International Literature & Arts Festival’ founder and retired IAS officer Sanjeev Chopra and his colleagues at the Secretariat, here. On this occasion, Chopra invited the Chief Minister to attend the 8th edition of the upcoming Valley of Words Festival and informed him about the various activities and achievements of the organisation.

Author and columnist Sanjeev Chopra explained to Dhami in detail the objectives of Valley of Words, the efforts to promote literature and culture, and various literary and cultural programmes. He disclosed that this year’s event will provide a platform to the participants who have made a special contribution in the field of literature, art, and culture, and this time the event will be an important opportunity for literature lovers and scholars through various sessions, workshops, and panel discussions.

Chopra also presented the Chief Minister a copy of the recently launched Hindi edition of his book “We, the People of the States of Bharat: The Making and Remaking of India’s Internal Boundaries”.

Dhami assured all support for the festival and accepted the invitation to be present during the festival.

Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Valley of Words media partner, Garhwal Post publisher, Satish Sharma; Literary critic & Secretary, VoW Foundation, Yauvanika Chopra; and VoW’s Bikram Singh were also present at the meeting.