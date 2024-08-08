U’khand cadre IAS officer Amit Negi appointed Addl Secretary in PMO

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Aug: Senior IAS officer Amit Negi has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. Amit Negi is a 1999 batch IAS officer and has held various important posts in Uttarakhand.

In Uttarakhand, he was also looking after the responsibility of the Finance Department for a long time and now he has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

It may be recalled that, a native of Dehradun, Amit Negi had recently been promoted to the post of Principal Secretary in the state. Following which he was empanelled by the Centre as Additional Secretary, after promotion from the rank of Joint Secretary.

After having served in Uttarakhand as Secretary, Finance, for a long period, Negi had gone on Central deputation as Joint Secretary in Department of Expenditure in Finance Ministry. However, following his promotion as Additional Secretary at the Centre, he has been posted to the PMO. The Prime Minister’s Office will now have two IAS officers from Uttarakhand. IAS Officer Mangesh Ghildiyal is presently posted in the PMO as Deputy Secretary. Ghildiyal is a 2012 batch IAS officer.