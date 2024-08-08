Crafting Future Innovators: Importance of Interactive Learning in Primary Education

By Dr Brij Mohan Sharma

Recent news from the Paris Olympics has revealed a surprising detail: every American swimmer who won a medal credited their success to Dr Ken Ono, a 56-year-old mathematics professor from the University of Virginia. This unexpected acknowledgment highlights an often overlooked aspect of sports performance: the profound impact of mathematical expertise. Dr Ono’s work in data analysis and training optimisation played a crucial role in the swimmers’ achievements, demonstrating the power of interdisciplinary collaboration. This example not only underscores how a mathematician’s skills can significantly enhance athletic performance but also parallels the potential benefits of a holistic approach in primary education.

In primary education, integrating subjects rather than isolating them, and incorporating hands-on activities can lead to innovative and effective learning outcomes. This approach mirrors the success seen in the Olympics, where diverse expertise combined to achieve exceptional results. For children, curiosity drives them to explore and innovate in remarkable ways. Often, adults find themselves saying “no” to children more than a thousand times, yet the act of breaking things is not merely an act of mischief. Instead, it is a critical form of exploration and discovery. When children break something, they are revealing their desire to understand how things function. Their subsequent efforts to fix or reassemble what was broken highlight their problem-solving skills and resilience. This cycle of “tootna” (breaking) and “jodna” (joining) is a fundamental aspect of their learning process, showcasing their natural inclination to learn through hands-on experimentation.

Embracing hands-on activities allows educators to channel this inherent curiosity constructively. By fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of the world, educators can better support students’ development. Hands-on learning is rooted in the belief that each child is unique and learns in their own distinctive way. Recognising this individuality is crucial for guiding their educational journey. Children often mimic their surroundings and use their senses to explore and understand their environment. This innate drive to learn through direct experience can be effectively nurtured through hands-on activities, which allow children to physically engage with materials and concepts rather than simply observing passively.

For children, initial beliefs and understandings are shaped by their own experiences and direct feedback. They often trust their discoveries more than abstract explanations. By creating an environment where children can explore, experiment, and learn through doing, we honour their natural curiosity and support their development in a manner that aligns with their unique learning styles and experiences. Hands-on activities provide a dynamic approach to engaging with the world, helping students develop essential skills.

In the early years of education, cultivating a passion for learning and developing crucial skills is essential. Hands-on activities are vital in this formative stage, offering primary students an interactive approach to learning that goes beyond traditional methods. These activities are not only enjoyable but also fundamental in fostering creativity, innovation, reasoning, observational skills, and a deeper understanding of theoretical concepts. Let’s examine how hands-on activities benefit young learners and how integrating weekly assessments, competitions, discussions, and task challenges can further enhance their educational experience.

One of the primary benefits of hands-on activities is that they allow students to express themselves creatively. When children are given the freedom to create and explore, they experiment with different ideas and solutions. This process helps them develop creative thinking skills as they learn to approach problems from various angles and find innovative solutions.

Innovation is another critical area supported by hands-on activities. Engaging in practical projects allows students to test their ideas, make adjustments, and discover improved solutions. For example, during a science experiment involving simple machines, students might use various materials to determine which works best. Through this trial-and-error process, they gain a deeper understanding of innovation and its role in learning.

Reasoning skills are crucial for problem-solving and critical thinking, and hands-on activities provide ample opportunities to develop these skills. As students tackle tasks, they practice reasoning by analysing situations, predicting outcomes, and evaluating results. For instance, in a math activity where students measure and sort objects, they use reasoning to grasp concepts such as size, weight, and volume, reinforcing their understanding of mathematical principles.

Observation is another key skill enhanced by hands-on activities. Direct interaction with materials and phenomena helps students notice details and differences, sharpening their observational skills. For example, during a nature walk, students might collect leaves and observe their shapes, sizes, and colours. This activity improves their ability to recognise patterns and make connections across subjects, as they pay attention to the details of the natural world.

Hands-on activities also bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and practical application. For primary students, learning through doing makes abstract ideas more tangible. Engaging in activities that align with theoretical knowledge helps students grasp and retain concepts more effectively. For example, learning about plant biology by planting seeds and observing their growth makes the theory more relatable and easier to understand.

To further enrich the learning experience, incorporating weekly assessments, competitions, discussions, and task challenges alongside hands-on activities can be highly beneficial. Regular assessments track students’ progress and understanding, allowing educators to evaluate performance in hands-on activities and provide timely feedback. Friendly competitions can stimulate enthusiasm and encourage students to apply their creativity and problem-solving skills, motivating them to excel in their projects.

Group discussions about these activities enable students to share experiences and insights, fostering communication skills and a deeper understanding through peer interaction. Additionally, task challenges that require students to use their hands-on skills to solve problems or complete projects promote critical thinking and innovation. These challenges, tailored to align with the curriculum, offer practical applications of theoretical concepts, helping students see the relevance of what they are learning.

Relying solely on traditional classroom materials such as textbooks and geometry boxes limits the breadth and depth of students’ educational experiences. A diverse range of hands-on activities offers a richer, more immersive approach to learning. Schools should be seen not as isolated compartments but as dynamic environments where students engage with the world around them. Incorporating natural objects and interactive experiences into learning allows students to connect more deeply with concepts. For example, feeling the texture of a leaf or observing the behaviour of insects provides a tangible understanding that photos alone cannot convey.

To nurture primary students who are healthy, innovative, understanding, nature-loving, and committed to environmental conservation, integrating hands-on activities with nature from an early age is crucial. Immersing children in natural environments—through outdoor exploration, gardening, or environmental projects—fosters a deep connection with the earth. This direct engagement helps them appreciate the beauty of nature and understand the importance of protecting it. As children explore forests, rivers, and fields, they develop a sense of responsibility for conservation, making separate campaigns on topics like plantation, soil and water conservation, and eco-friendliness more effective. By instilling these values through immersive, hands-on experiences, we build a generation of environmentally conscious individuals, paving the way for a sustainable and thriving future.

(Dr Brij Mohan Sharma is a science communicator, Innovator, ISRO SPACE Tutor and National and NASA awardee)