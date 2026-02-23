CM Dhami listens to PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with Sanskriti School students

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 131st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at his official residence, along with public representatives and students of Sanskriti School.

The Chief Minister said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a medium that inspires people from all walks of life and encourages innovation, social unity, and contributions toward nation-building.

He stated that, in this episode, the Prime Minister highlighted the Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), shared inspiring stories related to organ donation, and emphasised the need to remain vigilant against frauds such as digital arrest scams. The Chief Minister urged the people of the state to adopt these messages and play an active role in areas such as AI, health awareness, and digital security.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, MLAs Khajan Das, Savita Kapoor, and Suresh Gadiya, and former MLA Balwant Singh Bhouriyal were among those present.