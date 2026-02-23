Nationwide Cleanliness Drive: Mussoorie joins ‘Project Amrit 2026’ Initiative

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 22 Feb: Under the aegis of the Sant Nirankari Mission, the fourth phase of Project Amrit – Clean Water, Clean Mind 2026 was successfully conducted on today across more than 1,500 locations throughout India. The large-scale cleanliness drive was organised to mark the birth anniversary of the Mission’s spiritual leader, Baba Hardev Singh Ji Maharaj.

Mussoorie actively participated in the nationwide campaign, where around 50 to 60 volunteers carried out a cleanliness drive along Baba Hardev Singh Marg, Camel’s Back Road, and Mall Road. These prominent tourist spots witnessed enthusiastic participation as volunteers collected litter and spread awareness about maintaining public hygiene. The initiative received appreciation from both locals and visiting tourists.

On the occasion, Zonal In-charge Harbhajan Singh (Zone No. 55) stated that the campaign was inspired by the teachings of Baba Hardev Singh Ji Maharaj, who emphasised that pollution—whether within the human mind or in the external environment—is equally harmful. He added that the mission aims not only to clean surroundings but also to promote inner purity by discouraging social evils such as discrimination and negativity.

The drive in Mussoorie was conducted with the active involvement of Sewadal Coordinator Sumit Kansal, teacher Harpal Khatri, Sisters’ Coordinator Shruti Kohli, and Sant Nirankari Mandal representative Jayprakash Tony, along with several dedicated volunteers.

Mission representatives highlighted that, under Project Amrit, special emphasis is being laid on cleaning public spaces and water bodies to ensure a healthier and cleaner environment for future generations.

The Mussoorie drive stood as a symbol of collective responsibility, service, and the powerful message that true cleanliness begins both outside and within.