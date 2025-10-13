CM Dhami participates in Uttaranchal Press Club’s Diwali Festival 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Diwali Mahotsav-2025 organised by the Uttaranchal Press Club here today. During the event, he also distributed prizes to the winners of the lucky draw.

The Chief Minister said that the process of land allotment for the Press Club is underway. Once the procedure is completed, a grand building will be constructed there. Appreciating the contribution of journalists, he said that from the days of the Uttarakhand statehood movement till today, many journalists have played a significant role in the overall development of the state through their writings.

Extending advance Diwali greetings to all journalists, the Chief Minister said that the festival brings positive energy into everyone’s life. He added that the life of journalists is like the lamps of Diwali — tirelessly illuminating the path for society day and night. He appealed to everyone to adopt indigenous products this Diwali, stating that to build a Developed India and Developed Uttarakhand, Swadeshi must be promoted within the country.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is sensitive to the concerns of journalists. Various initiatives have been taken for journalists’ safety, health insurance, emergency assistance, and housing schemes. Under the Senior Journalist Honour Scheme, several senior journalists are being felicitated. Efforts have also been made, as earlier, to arrange suitable accommodation in Dehradun through the Information Department for journalists visiting from different districts.

He further said that, under the Chief Minister Journalist Pension Scheme, the budget of the Journalist Welfare Fund has been increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore. Health camps are also being organised keeping in mind the well-being of journalists. Across the state, work has begun on modernising media centres and strengthening press clubs.

The Chief Minister said that the dedication with which journalists work for truth and public interest is commendable. Journalism is much more than just reporting political and social matters — it keeps democracy alive. Whether communicating government schemes to the people or bringing citizens’ grievances to the government, journalists fulfil both vital responsibilities.

On this occasion, MLA Khajan Das, Vice-Chairman of the Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Ruhela, public representative Hemraj Bisht, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, Press Club President Bhupendra Kandari, General Secretary Surendra Dasila, and several other journalists were also present.