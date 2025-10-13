Panicked Response

The prominent role played by ‘Gen Z’ in bringing down governments in neighbouring countries seems to have rattled politicians in India. A much greater focus is being placed on the demands of the youth, be it the issue of unemployment in Bihar, or the paper leaks in Uttarakhand. In the general sense it is a good thing because the youth will play a critical role in taking India towards the complex development targets of the future. At the same time, however, it is important that the response is not a panicked one and a sense of reality prevails.

The cancellation of the recent UKSSSC exams is a case in point. The ruling BJP is lauding its Chief Minister for having the taken the ‘bold’ decision in the ‘interests of the youth’. Now, the exams are expected to be held after three months, if everything remains normal. The entire system seems to have succumbed to the fear of students’ protests on the issue becoming a larger political movement. If the decision had been taken on the basis of the facts on the ground, the conclusion would have been that what triggered the protests was a case of ‘cheating’ and not a ‘leak’, as it is being made out to be. The fact is that a particular examinee managed to get one question paper out after the exam had begun. That is not the same as it being leaked beforehand, with examinees getting the opportunity to come in with the answers. It was the act of one person who got caught in the act. It was latched on to by a politically ambitious group of ‘youngsters’ and made to seem a well-organised racket. The Congress party climbed the bandwagon and the demand for a CBI inquiry was raised.

Think of the aspirants who worked hard to prepare and appeared for the exam. Their effort has gone in vain, and they will have to wait for another three months to take the exam again. Anybody who knows anything about the examination process will know that it can never be perfect and what happens needs to be looked at with a sense of proportion. Another case of cheating and will it all be repeated again, including the considerable costs involved? Does politics have to overwhelm everything without a sense of responsibility? It is necessary for young people to realise that it is their interests that are being undermined when such controversies are fanned and exploited in the pursuit of personal ambitions.