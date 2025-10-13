Military History through a Common Man’s Eyes

By Arun Kumar Singhal

I often delve into strategic insights from military history, as revealed by men and women in uniform on numerous occasions in a place like the Doon Valley, which grooms some of the finest military officers. I am always fascinated by their valour and courage on land, air, and water—perhaps reflecting an unfulfilled childhood instinct to join the defence forces, though I had the enriching experience of being an NCC cadet as a young schoolboy. While penning these lines, I realise that military narratives unfold not merely as tales of battles, but as windows into strategy, decision-making, and human courage. Observing the bravery of soldiers, the foresight of commanders, and the evolution of doctrines over time, I see how these stories reveal the essence of resilience, adaptability, and tactical wisdom, while myths and realities intertwine to shape perception, morale, and policy.

I may not be able to delve into the specifics of military history, but as a commoner, I deeply understand how significant this aspect in life is and the value of comprehending it. Looking at military history with pride is not just a soldier’s perspective—it belongs to every citizen, especially the younger generation, helping to foster a deeper understanding of facts and myths in today’s evolving landscape. Studying history this way allows us to learn, internalise, and apply lessons, building stronger, smarter, and more resilient frameworks for the future.

In India, military narratives shaped by the experiences of soldiers and commanders form a critical pillar of national defence. These narratives, encompassing acts of chivalry, courage, strategic retrospection, belief, and analytical reflection, not only document the realities of warfare but also serve as invaluable lessons for future generations. From the valour of soldiers in the 1965, 1971 wars, or the Kargil conflict, to the strategic foresight demonstrated in operations along the Line of Control, Indian military history is replete with examples of heroism and calculated decision-making that have contributed to national security.

Such accounts are not merely tales of battlefield exploits; they reflect the ethos, discipline, and ethical frameworks that underpin the Indian Armed Forces. They provide insights into decision-making under pressure, adaptability in challenging terrains, and the integration of technology with traditional warfare strategies. Furthermore, these narratives strengthen the civil-military interface by helping policymakers, scholars, and citizens understand the operational and strategic dimensions of defence.

By documenting and analysing experiences at seminars, and subject expert talks, India fosters a culture of learning and preparedness that informs training, operational planning, and strategic policies. The lessons drawn from these narratives ensure that courage, wisdom, and foresight remain integral to India’s defence apparatus, reinforcing the nation’s resilience and its capacity to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.

The concept of a military history seminar in India, a few of which I have had the privilege of attending, underscores the critical importance of understanding the nation’s military past and to devise more effective strategies as the need of the hour. These seminars cover a wide spectrum—from India’s relationships with neighbouring countries to the evolution of military strategies and doctrines over time. By examining geopolitical tensions, they offer insights into the challenges and decision-making processes that have shaped India’s defence posture.

Equally significant is the study of military thought evolution, which delves into strategic innovations, operational planning, and the broader implications of these developments. These forums also explore the interplay between myth and reality, revealing how narratives are constructed and their influence on perception, morale, and policy. By analysing pivotal events and their enduring impact on India’s military landscape, such seminars provide invaluable lessons in leadership, strategy, and national security, contributing to a stronger and more resilient defence framework.

As an ordinary citizen, I see military history as more than battles, it embodies courage, strategy, and resilience that protect our nation. These narratives teach us the value of foresight, sacrifice, and adaptability, reminding us that defence is a shared responsibility. By understanding these lessons, we cultivate informed patriotism and help build a stronger, smarter, and more resilient India, prepared to face future challenges with courage and wisdom. It is time to sensitise citizens at large, especially the future torchbearers of the nation, so that the lessons of the past continue to guide the guardians and citizens of tomorrow.

(Arun Kumar Singhal, a resident of the Doon Valley for over five decades, is an economist and author.)