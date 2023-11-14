CM Dhami purchases earthen lamps from Kumhar Mandi, makes digital payment

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Kumhar Mandi area this afternoon, and met the potters who had made earthen lamps and other items on the occasion of Diwali and wished them happy Diwali. The Chief Minister himself purchased earthen lamps and appealed to everyone to buy earthen lamps and light earthen lamps on Diwali. He said that earthen lamps provide sanctity to the festival of Diwali. The Chief Minister said that the lamps lit in people’s homes on Diwali also become a medium for the happiness and economic prosperity of the potters.

While making payment for the purchased lamps through digital medium, the CM noted that digital transactions have increased rapidly in the country. India is the country with the highest number of digital transactions in the world. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made rapid progress in the field of digitalisation. Over the years, UPI has increasingly become a part of our economy and habits. This is the foundation of Digital India, it is a medium to deliver digital services to the last mile person, he felt.

Dhami added that on this Diwali, by imbibing the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the citizens can contribute to the fulfilment of the resolve of self-reliant India by promoting and spreading local products as much as possible. This will also give recognition to the traditional products of the country. He said that if people across the country pay attention to purchasing local products, the country will also become economically strong and the prosperity of local producers will also increase.

While extending hearty greetings on the holy festival of Diwali, the symbol of happiness, and prosperity, the Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Mother Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, there should be happiness, prosperity, peace and health in everyone’s life. The Chief Minister said that the festival of Diwali also gives the message of dignity and goodwill. He also wished that this festival of Diwali brings light to all our lives and brings wealth, prosperity and prosperity in all our lives.