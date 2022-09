CM Dhami releases poster of Karan Razdan’s film ‘Hindutva’

Actor, Writer & Director Karan Razdan met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the latter’s official residence on Tuesday in Dehradun. Razdan was accompanied by Co-Producer Sachin Chaudhary.

On the occasion Chief Minister released the poster of Razdan’s upcoming film ‘Hindutva’. The film was extensively shot in Uttarakhand.

‘Hindutva’ is releasing on 7th October in cinema halls worldwide.