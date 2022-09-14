Roorkee Bar Association demands protection of Shiva Temple in Court Compound

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 12 Sep: The Roorkee Bar Association office- bearers paid a call on Swami Yatindra Anand Giri Maharaj, the Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, at Jeevandeep Ashram in Roorkee and sought his help to save the hundreds of years old Shiva temple complex from being demolished due to the parking lot being built in the Roorkee Court Compound.

The Bar Association delegation presented a memorandum to him and sought his help to prevent demolition of the ancient temple. Swami Yatindra Anand Giri Maharaj has sent a message to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, in this regard emphasising the need to protect the temple.

In his message to the CM, Anand Giri stressed that the Shiva temple in the Roorkee Court compound is very ancient and s the centre of faith and reverence for the people. Various religious events are held at the temple from time to time, attracting a large number of devotees and huge crowds during the time of the Kanwar season. Bhandaras also continue to be held in the premises from time to time. In view of these facts, the temple ought to be preserved and not demolished.

The Chief Minister assured the Bar Association members and Swami Anand Giri that the sanctity of the temple would not be disturbed. If the temple is being sought to be demolished or partly demolished on the grounds of construction of parking space there, then it would not be permitted.

The Bar Association feels that the administration is attempting to demolish the temple and construct a parking place at the place to benefit the local hotels and restaurants located around the Court compound and not in the public interest. The Bar Association has asserted that a mass movement would be launched if the local administration pays no heed to the concerns expressed by the Bar Association and any attempt to demolish the temple would not be tolerated.

Among those who submitted the memorandum to Swami Anand Giri included Temple Committee President Satbir Singh Rana, Secretary Mangesh Tyagi, Anil Kumar Nazir, Bar Association President Satendra Chaudhary, Advocates Neeraj Chauhan, Vinod Chaudhary, Navin Kumar Jain, Ashok Kumar, Pankaj Saini, Amardeep Saini, Sudhir Chaudhary, Anuj Atrey, Sachin, Sunil Goyal and Sukhlal, etc.