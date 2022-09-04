CM Dhami welcomes action against irregular appointments in Assembly Sectt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Sep: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the action taken today by the Speaker in the Assembly Secretariat recruitment case. In a statement issued to the media, Dhami said that the decision of Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly Ritu Bhushan was welcome. The CM added that the speaker had enhanced the dignity of the house by taking strong decision as per the expectations of the Dhami expressed confidence that soon a legal solution would be found in the whole issue and every thing would become clear after the inquiry to be held.

The Chief Minister reminded that he had himself requested for a fair investigation into the “irregular” recruitment case and cancellation of the recruitments if irregularities were found in the course of investigations. He also added that the STF investigation into the UKSSSC recruitment examinations was progressing rapidly.

He asserted that he would like to assure the people of the state, and in particular the youth of the state on behalf of the state government, that strict action would be taken in all cases of irregularities in the recruitment process on any post, and the hopes and aspirations of the people would be fully justified. The Government would ensure that no injustice was done to any working youth.