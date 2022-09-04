SSP Kunwar suspends 5 lady constables for negligence

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Sep: Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun, Dilip Singh Kunwar continues to be in action mode in respect of taking action against police officials found negligent towards duty.

Today he suspended five lady constables for not being present on duty points during the demonstration held by Congress leaders and workers outside the Vidhan Sabha yesterday. These five lady constables have been suspended for laxity, as they were not found to be present on prescribed duty points during the demonstration held yesterday. Those suspended are Diksha, Rajni, Kanchan, Varsha and Ajeeta.