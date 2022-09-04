No appointments made in Sridev University during my tenure: VC

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN/NEW TEHRI, 3 Sep: Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University Vice Chancellor, Prof PP Dhyani, today issued a statement saying that no appointment has been made in the university during his tenure. He also sought to dismiss the speculation that had been rife about some irregular appointments in the Open University recently as baseless.

Prof Dhyani said that the university administration had come to know through a section of media reports that Congress State President, Karan Mahra, had alleged that there has been some irregular appointments in the Open University recently. He added that Mahra had further alleged that the appointments have been made against the rules to benefit certain chosen ones. Dhyani said that such claims were completely untrue, fabricated and false. Not a single regular appointment has been made during his tenure of past two years and nine months. He added that there was some merger of teaching staff in the Rishikesh campus of the university but these teachers were already serving on permanent posts and they have not been actually appointed afresh. He added that the merger and appointments were very different processes. He said that the merger in Rishikesh campus has been done by the university strictly in accordance with the rules and regulations. These teachers were already working in various government colleges on a permanent basis and their services have been merged into the Pandit Lalit Mohan Sharma campus of the University in Rishikesh vide Government Order No. 707-725@XXIV-C1/2021-01(13) 2014 dated 20/09/2021 as amended 726(1)/ XXIV-C1/2021-01(13) 2014 dated 21/ 09/2021.

In compliance of order number 121/ XXIV-C-1/2022-0(13)/2014 dated 27/ 02/2022, merger of 65 professors and 12 non-teaching staff has been done with Pandit Lalit Mohan Sharma Campus Rishikesh of Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University.