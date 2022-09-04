Gangster act enforced against 21 including kingpin Syed Moosa in relation to UKSSSC scam

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Sep: Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, had been asked by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take strict action against the guilty in UKSSSC paper leak scam. In pursuance of the directions, the process of confiscation of the properties of the main accused arrested in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case has begun now. A case has been registered against 21 accused under the Gangster Act at Raipur Police Station, Dehradun. The process of confiscation of the illegally acquired movable and immovable property (money) of the main accused under the Gangster Act should be duly initiated at the earliest.

It has been found that Syed Sadiq Moosa is the gang leader behind the paper leak scam related to Graduate Level Recruitment examination, conducted by UKSSSC along with his accomplice Yogeshwar Rao, both of whom hail from UP and are currently absconding.

A reward of Rs 25 thousand each has been declared on UKSSSC paper leak case gang leader, Syed Sadiq Musa, and his absconding accomplice Yogeshwar Rao. Gang leader Syed Sadiq Moosa is a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, while his partner Yogeshwar is a resident of Lucknow. According to STF Musa has been identified as the kingpin of Uttar Pradesh’s copying mafia and UKSSSC paper leak gang. Different teams of STF are busy trying to locate Moosa and Yogeshwar in different places of UP.