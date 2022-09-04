Valley of Words announces names for PFCVoW Book Awards 2022

Dr TANIA SAILI BAKSHI

Keeping its date with the P N Panicker National Reading Day and Digital Reading Month, the advisors and jury members of the Valley of Words (VoW) finalized the longlist followed by the shortlist for the PFC-VoW Book Awards.

The VoW Jury composed of previous year winners and eminent scholars including Dr. Surekha Dangwal (Vice Chancellor, Doon University) for the English Fiction Category, Prof Garima Srivastav & Author Alka Saraogi Hindi Fiction Category, Author Rajeev Sharma for the Hindi Non-Fiction Category, Author Padmaja Ghorpade for Hindi Anuvaad Category, Author Menaka Raman for Young Adult writing, Prof. Ishtiaq Ahmed for the English Non-Fiction category, Author Ranjita Biswas for English Translation and Author Paro Anand for Children/Picture Book Category.

The rigorous selection procedure started in early March this year. Over four hundred odd books in Hindi and English were nominated to the Festival from over forty upcoming and leading publishing houses across the country. The books were extensively read, reviewed and then selected by our esteemed jury over a period of twelve weeks before coming out with first longlist of ten books followed by the shortlist of five shared from all social media handles of Valley of Words.

The PFC-VoW Book Awards is a major highlight of the Festival. The PFCVoW Book Awards are conferred upon the ‘Best Author’ out of five shortlisted authors under eight categories.

This year the Festival will be interspersed with interactive online and physical events starting from Daly College, Indore on the 13th14th of September, IIP-CSIR Institution, Dehradun 29th -30th of September, ICWA, New Delhi on 5th of November leading upto the finale in Madhuban Hotel, Dehradun on the 12th-13th of November. The finale will showcase the final round of the National Intercollege debate hosted by VoW-Mantrana Debating Society, The National School Debate organised by Oak Grove School, Mussoorie, The Vox-Populi and Sanskrit Debate respectively along with interesting lineup of sessions with authors, book launches, book fair; iti-natya; iti-nritya, iti-kriti and plenty more.

Valley of Words (VoW) one of India’s leading Literature and Arts festival, annually features authors, poets, thespians, artistes, photographers, philatelists, balladeers, puppeteers, policymakers, diplomats, academics, activists, parliamentarians, jurists and of course – students and teachers of leading schools, institutions and academies of Dehradun. It is an ‘open access’ festival which encourages, welcomes and supports inter-generational, inter- genre multilingual dialogues and conversations.