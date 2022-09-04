Rashmi Nautiyal wins Mrs India Photogenic title

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Sep: Rashmi Nautiyal of Dehradun, has won the title of Mrs. India Photogenic in the Mrs India Galaxy22 competition held in New Delhi from August 25 to August 30.

Mrs India Galaxy is organised by Vibrant Concepts every year. This year more than 500 contestants from across the country participated in the competition, out of which 42 were selected for the finals.

Nautiyal informed that this competition was for married women and was aimed at empowering women and to make them aware of their rights and capabilities.

Housewives and working women from all over the country participated enthusiastically in this event. Doctors, IT professionals, industrialists as well as housewives were amongst those who participated and displayed the culture, art and specialties of their respective states.

Although most of the women got full support from their families to participate in the competition, some women participated despite not getting full support.

Rashmi Nautiyal observed that women had immense potential and talent and they could contribute substantially to the societies and their families, if they got the right opportunities and platforms. It may be recalled that Rashmi Nautiyal is social activist working for empowerment of women and girls. Besides holding a Masters degree in science, a bachelor’s degree in education, she also has a Diploma in Fine Arts and is an accomplished artist.

Rashmi is wife of Director Industries SC Nautiyal.