Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills honours teachers

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 3 Sept: Today in an event Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills and Skill-ed School felicitated 15 prominent personalities of Doon with Nation Builders Award 2022.

Dr. Ravi Chopra, Founder member and Director of People Science Institute was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Club president Tapan Kaushik introduced the audience with Rotary’s on going program of teachers day Nation Builder Award.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ravi congratulated all the awardees and wished them good luck.

All the awardees shared their life experiences with the audience. Speaking on the occasion Mamta Guleria, Principal, Cantt Junior High School shared her experience that how they have to bring students of slums to school and teach them.

Following teachers were awarded on the occasion: Dr Rajesh Misra, Bonita Srivastava, Neena D’Monte, Amit Goyal, Mamta Guleria, Megha Chauhan, Neelu Khanna, Dr Juhi Garg, Chandan Singh Ghughtyal (The Doon School), Neelu Mehra, Sharmistha Sen (Ann Mary School), Sumit Kumar Gupta (St Joseph’s Academy), Naresh Singh Nayal (NIVH) and Satendra Kumar. Club secretary Divyesh Garg presented vote of thanks. Rotarian Madhukar Dhiman was the master of ceremonies. Present on the occasion were Aastha Kaushik, Dr. JP Nawani, Rasik Bhatia, Ankit Agarwal, Jagriti Nawani, Kavita Tandon, Medhavi, Vikas Agarwal and many more.