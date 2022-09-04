Trailer of Uttarakhandi film ‘Maati Pehchaan’ unveiled at Graphic Era University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Sep: The official trailer of an upcoming Uttarakhandi feature film “Maati Pehchaan” was unveiled at an event held at Graphic Era University in Dehradun today. The entire Fortune Talkies Motion Pictures team, including the cast of the film, participated. The Chief Guest on this occasion was Satpal Maharaj , Minister of Tourism, Irrigation, Culture, Government of Uttarakhand, while Dr (Prof) Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, was the Guest of Honour. ‘Maati Pehchaan’ has made a splash across the state with its complicated theme. The Film is being released on 23 September.

After watching the trailer of the film ‘Maati Pehchaan’, Satpal Maharaj praised the trailer in his speech and assured all possible cooperation from the side of the government. In his interview to the media, he promised to make the film tax free. On the other hand, Dr (Prof.) Kamal Ghanshala wished the team of the film all success.

Talking about the film, Producer, Faraz Shere shared his experiences on making the film and appealed to the audience and the people of Uttarakhand to extend their support to the film. Also, Faraz Shere presented the poster of the film to Satpal Maharaj and Kamal Ghanshala as a memento.

The film’s director Ajay Berry said that the purpose of making the film ‘Maati Pehchaan’ was not only to show the migration from the hills but to bring it in focus, so that steps could be taken to prevent it. He added that local people could get employment opportunities if the film industry is established in the state.

The trailer launch was hosted by the film’s lead actress Ankita Parihar. Talking about the film, Ankita said, “For me, it has been a long journey from my background to where I am today. And also, I have seen my home state change over the years. Maati Pehchaan is the story of that change and how it has affected our society”.

Apart from Ankita Parihar, the film also stars debutante Karan Goswami in the lead role, along with Chandra Bisht, Akash Negi, Vanyal Joshi, Padmendra Rawat, Rekha Patni, Sunita Brijwashi, Tarun Melkani, Lalit Bishta and Vijay Jamwal in supporting roles.

The film will be distributed across theaters by VK Films. Hungama Digital Media will distribute the songs of the film on OTT platforms and on various music streaming sites. Tickets for the film will soon be available online on BookMyShow and Paytm.