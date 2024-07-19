CM directs all roads to be made pothole free within 30 days after Monsoon

Dhami urges officials to improve GST collection in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: In view of the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, a large number of roads, including highways, have been damaged. And, often, once the monsoon ends, the majority of roads take long to be repaired and made pothole free. The major pretext is delay in release of funds for the repairs. This year, with excessive monsoon predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, the challenge to repair the roads getting damaged due to the rains is likely to be even bigger. The Kanwar Yatra is also starting from 22 July and many roads not only in the hills but also in the plains are also damaged.

In this regard, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting with senior officials at his official residence here today. The CM Dhami directed that all the roads in the state should be made pothole free within a month after the monsoon. He also instructed the related departments to expedite all the construction projects and works underway after the monsoon period.

The CM also stressed that along with speed in the works, special attention should also be paid to maintain quality in construction. Dhami directed the officials to ensure timely provision of all the facilities related to cleanliness and sanitation, supply of drinking water, and boosting healthcare facilities in view of the upcoming Kanwar Mela. He also directed the local administration of district Haridwar and the municipal corporation to ensure cleanliness of the ghats for the Shiv devotees coming on Kanwar Yatra.

The Chief Minister also directed that construction work should be done in the mountainous areas as per the carrying capacity. Construction work should be allowed in the hill areas only according to the bearing capacity. To improve the parking system at tourist places, vacant spaces should be identified and adequate parking facilities set up, so that the tourists and pilgrims do not have to face the problem of parking.

Dhami added that all the government guest houses present in the state, whose condition is not good, be identified and maintained properly. More tourists and pilgrims should be able to use the government guest houses.

He also directed the officials concerned to pay special attention to increasing GST collection. It should be ensured that there is no GST evasion in the state. If needed, a campaign should be run for this. People associated with business activities should be made aware for GST registration. The CNM also issued instructions to the officials to promote digital payments. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Vinay Shankar Pandey, ADG Police AP Anshuman and IG Police Krishna Kumar VK were among those present at the meeting.