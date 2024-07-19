Victory in bypoll sign of changing political scenario in U’khand: Mahara

Newly elected Cong MLAs Nizamuddin, Butola welcomed at Cong Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: Congress, which snatched one Assembly seat (Manglaur) from BSP and retained another seat in Badrinath against BJP in the recently held assembly bypolls, is sparing no effort to maintain the momentum generated by these victories. Newly elected MLA from Manglaur, Qazi Nizamuddin and newly elected MLA Lakhpat Butola from Badrinath were warmly welcomed at a special function held at Congress Bhawan here, today, to celebrate the victory of the party candidates. Excitement among Congress leaders and workers was evident at the welcome programme.

Nizamuddin and Butola visited the Congress Bhawan for the first time today after winning the byelections, where they were given a warm welcome and also felicitated under the leadership of State Congress Chief Karan Mahara.

On this occasion, Lakhpat Butola claimed that the Badrinath assembly election proved the value of morality and integrity. He said that this assembly constituency is the place from where Maa Ganga and Saraswati flow, where 18 Puranas were written, the land where Mahabharata was written. From this holy land of Badrinath, a strong message of political integrity has been given by the voters to the entire country through the byelection. He said that the people of Badrinath have given the message of political integrity. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Badrinath Assembly for electing him.

On the other hand, Qazi Nizamuddin, who won from Manglaur Assembly constituency for the fourth time, also gave his reaction on the byelection. He stated that the Congress has been chosen over the BJP by the people. The whole country has seen the byelections of Manglaur and Badrinath assembly constituencies. The way the elections were conducted in the peaceful valleys of Uttarakhand this time was shocking. He claimed that on the day of voting, the government was using lathis and preventing fair casting of votes. Lathis were used against the people, instead of respecting democracy. Despite all the wrongdoings and pressure created by the government machinery, the people of Manglaur answered the lathis through votes and democracy prevailed.

Nizamuddin said that the Congress party wins when it fights the elections on one platform. He thanked all the senior leaders and the workers of the affiliated organisations and cells for ensuring the win. He said that, if the Congress fights the elections with such unity in the coming elections, then certainly there will be a Congress government in Uttarakhand after the 2027 assembly elections.

On this occasion, State Congress President Karan Mahara thanked all the senior leaders and workers of Congress and said that the way the party workers ensured victory for the party in the byelection with unity has shattered the pride of the BJP. The BJP had to face defeat. He described the victory of Manglaur and Badrinath as the victory of justice. He claimed that Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for the poor and the downtrodden fearlessly, against the misrule of BJP. As a result, democracy has won.

Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya said that this victory is not a small one. The party has to fight the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections with the same kind of unity. Whenever Congress has fought elections with unity, it has never lost. Yashpal Arya claimed that the victories in Manglaur and Badrinath constituencies have proved that the people of the state have rejected BJP and have supported justice.

MLA Vikram Negi said that the block in-charges of the party strengthened the workers at the booth level, all the workers unitedly contested the elections and registered a victory for Congress. He said that the workers of the Congress party deserve congratulations who, despite less resources in such adverse circumstances, have fought against money power and muscle power and led the party to victory.

On this occasion, former state presidents Pritam Singh and Ganesh Godiyal, former MP Pradeep Tamta, former MLA Ranjit Rawat, former ministers Navprabhat, Hira Singh Bisht, deputy leader of the opposition Bhuwan Kapdi, MLAs Tilak Raj Behad, Manoj Tiwari, Gopal Rana, Adesh Chauhan, Sumit Hridayesh and others including Prakash Joshi, Mahendra Singh Pal, general secretary Naveen Joshi, Rajendra Shah, women Congress president Jyoti Rautela, and Godavari Thapali were among those present.