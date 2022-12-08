CM directs expansion of Heli services in U’khand

Dehradun, 6 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions for effective control over accidents, and for expansion of heli services in the state. He directed the officials concerned to pay attention to arrangements for night landing at Pantnagar airport also along with such facilities at Jolly Grant Airport, and for expansion and development of infrastructure. In order to provide better air facilities to passengers and tourists during the Chardham Yatra, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure effective arrangements for booking tickets and prevent black marketing of tickets.

While presiding over the eighth meeting of the Board of Directors of the Civil Aviation Development Authority at the Secretariat here today, the Chief Minister directed that on the basis of better air facilities, the state would have to motivate more and more people to come to Uttarakhand. Such an atmosphere has to be created so that coming to Uttarakhand could become a habit for the people. Along with our identity as a friendly state, he also stressed upon the need for concerted efforts for maximum promotion of tourism and religious tourism in the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also asked UCADA to focus on efforts to increase the sources of income. He said that apart from making arrangements for night landing at Pantnagar, efforts be made to operate regular air services from here. Arrangement also be made to provide to the passengers facility of heli services for various picturesque tourist places of the state once they landed at Dehradun or Pantnanagar airports. He also asked Naini Saini, Chinyalisaud and Gauchar airstrips to be made operational so that the facility of small aircraft could be available here too. He also asked to pay attention to making the heliports being developed under the UDAN scheme well equipped with necessary resources.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary RK Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary Arvind Singh Hyanki, Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey and other officers were present.