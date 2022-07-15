CM directs use of Green Revolution App developed by Patanjali

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that farmers can be benefited a lot through information technology. The farmer’s mobile should have every information related to his field and crop. Dhami directed to use the Green Revolution App developed by Patanjali on a pilot basis. Acharya Bal Krishna of Patanjali gave a presentation in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister in the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali auditorium of Vishwakarma Bhawan located in the Secretariat. Dhami directed to form a committee under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture. This committee will see the possibility that the work done by Patanjali, especially for digitization of land records and information related to agriculture, can be useful for different departments of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that the public can be benefited from government schemes only when all the necessary procedures are simple and there are no unnecessary formalities. People’s satisfaction is essential. He said that with the mutual cooperation of the government and institutions, the state can be taken forward. For Uttarakhand to benefit from Patanjali’s research work, the state government and Patanjali will work with mutual cooperation. We should also see the possibility of data sharing. Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Patanjali’s Green Revolution App would be used on a pilot basis. It can be used on a large scale if it is beneficial to the farmers. Patanjali’s Acharya Bal Krishna, while giving a presentation, gave detailed information about the research work done by Patanjali and the Green Revolution App developed for digitization of agricultural information. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Bardhan, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Nitesh Jha, Dr. BVRC Purushottam and senior officers were present in the meeting.